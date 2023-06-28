Female abductor arrested, newborn recovered in Faislabad

The police claimed to have arrested a female abductor and recovered newborn boy safely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The police claimed to have arrested a female abductor and recovered newborn boy safely.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines Complex here on Wednesday, SP Lyallpur Town Irtaza Kumail said that wife of Sadaqat resident of Jaranwala gave birth to a boy in Allied Hospital few days ago and the child was admitted in the nursery ward from where he went missing. The hospital staff called the police and searched the newborn but in vain.

Later a special team was constituted which started investigation on scientific lines and after viewing CCTV footage it came into light that a woman namely Sumaira had kidnapped the boy from nursery ward.

The accused lady came into the hospital and introduced herself as a close relative of wife of Sadaqat and she also served the patients during this period.

On the day of incident, the accused lady served some toxic item to mother of the child and other attendants due to which they got fainted and the accused woman kidnapped the boy.

When the police broadened scope of investigation, the accused dropped the boy in the area of Thikriwala police station.

The police after arresting the accused lady also recovered the abductee safely on her indication. The boy was handed over to his mother while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal appreciated the police team on safe recovery of the newborn in addition to arrest the lady accused within shortest time. The CPO also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police station, spokesman of the police Junaid Ahmad told.