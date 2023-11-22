Female among three drug peddlers held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Sarband police station here on Wednesday arrested three members of an inter-provincial drug peddlers gang including a female and recovered 36 kg of hashish and three kg of opium from their custody.

According to the district police spokesman, the drug peddlers were arrested while trying to smuggle drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab in a motor vehicle. The police including female police officials recovered 36 kg of hashish and three kg of opium from the hidden compartments of the car.

All three drug smugglers were arrested on the spot and shifted to the police station for further legal action. The two drug peddlers belong to Rawalpindi, while one belongs to the Dabgari area here, said the police.