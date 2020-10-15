UrduPoint.com
Female Arrested, Stolen Jewelry And Rs.9.6m Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:08 PM

Islamabad Lohibher police has arrested a female involved in looting house and recovered gold ornament and cash worth of Rs.9.6 million from her, a police spokesman said

According to details, a team of Loi Bher police arrested a female namely Iqra Marium involved in looting a house.

Police also recovered stolen gold ornaments amounting and Rs. 9.6 million while more recovery is expected from her.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of Lohibher police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the policemen.

More Stories From Pakistan

