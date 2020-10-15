Female arrested, stolen jewelry and Rs.9.6m recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Lohibher police has arrested a female involved in looting house and recovered gold ornament and cash worth of Rs.9.6 million from her, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Loi Bher police arrested a female namely Iqra Marium involved in looting a house.

Police also recovered stolen gold ornaments amounting and Rs. 9.6 million while more recovery is expected from her.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of Lohibher police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the policemen.