Female Artist Assaulted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 10:10 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A female artist was physically assaulted by three outlaws here at Mauza Latkran on Wednesday.
According to police sources,a woman named (D) was invited in a marriage function at Mauza Latkran where she was raped by Ashraf Alias Ashu and two others.
Civil line police registered the case and started investigation.
The police was conducting raids to arrest the alleged outlaws.
