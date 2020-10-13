Female artists display calligraphic art work at PUCAR

A calligraphic exhibition by group of female calligraphers was displayed here on Tuesday under banner of Musawareen in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A calligraphic exhibition by group of female calligraphers was displayed here on Tuesday under banner of Musawareen in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR).

The exhibition was inaugurated by Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed flanked by senior calligraphers Moyyad Fazil, Abdul Rehman Tabani and Muhammad Azeem Iqbal. Soudah Sultana, Zainab Sarfraz, Amna Arshad, Huma Humayon, Khola Gul, Javeria Zaib, Hafsa and Wajiha Raja participated in the exhibition and showcased their calligraphic work.

More than 50 art pieces in different medium and style were put on display`.

The exhibition entitled "Takhlique" was arranged for two days in which students of different universities participated.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Waqar Ahmed said that calligraphy was the legacy of Muslims and interest of younger generation in this art especial females was appreciable.

He added that aim of the exhibition was to encourage new talent and provide them platform.