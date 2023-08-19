Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Jaranwala on the second consecutive day here on Saturday to ensure peace and security in Christian localities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Jaranwala on the second consecutive day here on Saturday to ensure peace and security in Christian localities.

He along with the woman ASPs went to the affected churches and also shared food with the Christian community.

Talking to media persons, he said the government had started measures for the early rehabilitation of affectees and their houses and churches would be restored very soon. He said that female ASPs would perform duties in Jaranwala till complete rehabilitation of the affectees. The female police officers include ASPs Sundas, Sabira, Rizwana, Zainab and Shazia.

The IG said that ASPs from all provinces of Pakistan had met with women of the Christian community to express solidarity with them. The women ASPs would remain in regular contact with Christian women to create a sense of security among them, he added. He also visited the affected houses while the ASPs met with affected women in Christian localities and Daanish school Relief Camp. They assured them of the provision of complete security and protection.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, DIG IT Ahsan Younus, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal, SSP Operations and others were also present.