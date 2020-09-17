Female associate professors promoted

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa promoted two female associate professors of Higher Education Department and posted them against vacant posts with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa promoted two female associate professors of Higher education Department and posted them against vacant posts with immediate effect.

According to a notification of KP Establishment Department here on Thursday Saira Bano and Fauzia Burki of Higher Education Department have been promoted and posted as professors in GCC (W) Dalazak Road Peshawar and GCC (W) Arbab Road Peshawar respectively.