Female baggers hassling the Capital in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Roads and roundabouts of capital were hassling with a large number of female beggars who often annoy the citizens mostly on traffic signals and in parking areas of busy markets of the city.

Many of these baggers carry a child or two with them to gain sympathy and ask for alms on the pretext of food and clothes for the children despite being healthy and in fit physical shape.

Almost 90% of these baggers were not native and belonged to different cities of the country especially interior and South Punjab. Most of these professional baggers stay on any roadside, road transaction or market and often come out in groups for begging.

Upon asking, one of the baggers in Abpara Market told APP that she was helpless and do not know any other skill to earn the livelihood for her kids. Despite having no disability, she was insisted that she had no other choice not even working as a maid in houses because they pay too little and ask to take extra shifts.

To a question she said that her only intention throughout the day was to put her children to sleep with full stomach as she was only bread earner for her family.

Besides women beggars, a large number of transgenders and alms seekers can also be witnessed irking the citizens with their continues begging tactics at busy markets including F-7 Jinnah Super, F-10 Markaz, F-11-Markaz, F-6 Super Market, Blue Area and others.

Earlier this year,�Islamabad Police launched a crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city. Announcing the anti-begging campaign, special teams were devised to control the begging practice regularly.

DC Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has been updating about the campaign on social media and stressed that strict action will be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the cruel profession.

"Islamabad Administration has permitted beggars and transgenders to stop begging and set up stalls to sell cotton /paper bags around the commercial areas and main signals or areas of their choice. No license fee will be charged. No rent will be demanded," DC Islamabad wrote on his Twitter account.

Begging is so common in all major cities and beggars are found at each roundabout, on the pavement, in front of mosques and the main roads asking for alms.