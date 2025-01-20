Female bank manager dies in tragic road accident

In a tragic incident, Rozina Tariq, a 29-year-old manager of Askari Bank Jinnahabad, lost her life after her car plunged into a deep gorge near Harno Suri Bridge

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) In a tragic incident, Rozina Tariq, a 29-year-old manager of Askari Bank Jinnahabad, lost her life after her car plunged into a deep gorge near Harno Suri Bridge.

The accident occurred when Rozina’s vehicle lost control on the bridge and fell hundreds of feet into the gorge.

Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to severe injuries sustained in the crash.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad shifted the dead body of the ill-fated to the district headquarters hospital and later handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with condolences pouring in for the young banker.