Female black bear found with bullet wounds in Mansehra, died during treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A female black bear that was found in critically injured condition at Boghar Mang area of Mansehra locals died during treatment at Dhodial Phesantary while Wildlife Department has started the investigation by nominating three persons in the case.

"We had rescued the bear in injured condition with bullet wounds in the rear part of the body and tried to save her, but she was much stressed out and succumbed to injures," informed Sarmad, DFO Wildlife Mansehra.

According to a video regarding the rescue of the beast by locals in Boghar Mang area, the bear seems paralyzed due to injuries. We have filed FIR and efforts are underway for the arrest of the nominated three persons who are responsible for the killing of bear and presently went underground, Sarmad told APP.

Our team is still in the area and searching for the cubs of the bear along with locals, he added. Sarmad said the killing of female bear is mostly for snatching of her cubs which are used in cruel practice of dog fight or dance performances.

We are not presently clear whether the killing of the bear was a result of self-defence in case of attack or was killed for snatching of cubs, DFO Wildlife shared.

Sarmad said Boghar Mang is a densely forested area and its fragmentation is taking place due to increase in local population ensuing in the close living of animals and humans.

Such co-existence between animals and humans is also causing attacks by animals on humans, wildlife poaching and killing in retaliation over losses of livestock.