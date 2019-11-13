UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female Boxers To Participate In Fight Night Boxing Contest

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

Female boxers to participate in Fight Night boxing contest

Female boxers will be demonstrating their skills along side men at All Pakistan Zardaad Khan memorial Fight Night boxing contest to be held at Ghazi boxing club in Khanewal on Nov 21-22

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Female boxers will be demonstrating their skills along side men at All Pakistan Zardaad Khan memorial Fight Night boxing contest to be held at Ghazi boxing club in Khanewal on Nov 21-22.

The two-day boxing event is being organised by sports department in collaboration with professional boxing federation (PBF) at a boxing ring in Chak 23/10-R, Katcha Khoh.

Male and female boxers from all over Pakistan including Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan would participate in the contest.

Director General Sports Punjab Arshad Ali Aulakh and deputy commissioner Ashfaq Chaudhry would witness the sports event as special guests. The contests would be held from 5pm to 10pm on Nov 21 and 22.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Khanewal Ghazi Arshad Ali Event All From Boxing

Recent Stories

Govt grants four-week conditional permission to Na ..

11 minutes ago

Stocks hit by trade doubts, Hong Kong unrest

7 minutes ago

District administration issues maximum stock limit ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar stresses ..

7 minutes ago

NA body asks NADRA for comprehensive briefing on C ..

7 minutes ago

Italian envoy assures support for promoting sustai ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.