Female boxers to participate in Fight Night boxing contest

(@imziishan)

Female boxers will be demonstrating their skills along side men at All Pakistan Zardaad Khan memorial Fight Night boxing contest to be held at Ghazi boxing club in Khanewal on Nov 21-22

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Female boxers will be demonstrating their skills along side men at All Pakistan Zardaad Khan memorial Fight Night boxing contest to be held at Ghazi boxing club in Khanewal on Nov 21-22.

The two-day boxing event is being organised by sports department in collaboration with professional boxing federation (PBF) at a boxing ring in Chak 23/10-R, Katcha Khoh.

Male and female boxers from all over Pakistan including Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan would participate in the contest.

Director General Sports Punjab Arshad Ali Aulakh and deputy commissioner Ashfaq Chaudhry would witness the sports event as special guests. The contests would be held from 5pm to 10pm on Nov 21 and 22.