Female Candidate For PhD Commits Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Female candidate for PhD commits suicide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :A female PhD candidate allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself at home in Hayatabad Phase 7 here on Thursday.

According to her family sources, the girl had an MPhil degree and was pursuing her PhD from Peshawar University.

The deceased had sustained head injuries after falling from the roof of her house some six months ago.

Mir Alam Khan's wife Shamim Bibi told the police that her daughter Shabina (34) shot herself at home and was taken to Hayatabad Medical Complex but died on the way to the hospital.

The mother further said that the mental condition of her daughter was not fine as she got head injuries after falling from the roof of the house.

However, the police seized the deceased's pistol, mobile phone and other belongings and started investigating the incident.

