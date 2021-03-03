UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female Candidates Of PTI Wins Senate Polls From KP

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Female candidates of PTI wins senate polls from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The female candidates of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have emerged victorious in Senate polls held here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly on Wednesday.

According to unofficial results, Sania Nishter bagged 56 votes while other PTI candidate Falak Naz got 51 votes and have been declared as successful.

Other contesting candidate on two women seats Inayat Begum of Jamat-e-Islami obtained 36 votes. While two votes were rejected.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Women

Recent Stories

Bank of Khyber posts highest profit of Rs.3.8 bln ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

8 minutes ago

Govt asked to consider HVAC integral part of const ..

10 minutes ago

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, P ..

10 minutes ago

ILMA, PIA inks MoU for enhancing cooperation in ed ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 03 Mar 2 ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.