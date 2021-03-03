Female candidates of PTI wins senate polls from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The female candidates of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have emerged victorious in Senate polls held here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly on Wednesday.

According to unofficial results, Sania Nishter bagged 56 votes while other PTI candidate Falak Naz got 51 votes and have been declared as successful.

Other contesting candidate on two women seats Inayat Begum of Jamat-e-Islami obtained 36 votes. While two votes were rejected.