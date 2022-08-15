Female candidates stage sit-in protest in Hyderabad

The female candidates of Hyderabad division who appeared in the recruitment test for the job of Assistant Sub Inspector in the police department staged a protest sit-in on Hyderabad bypass decrying alleged irregularities in the appointment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The female candidates of Hyderabad division who appeared in the recruitment test for the job of Assistant Sub Inspector in the police department staged a protest sit-in on Hyderabad bypass decrying alleged irregularities in the appointment.

The protesters including Aqsa Sehto, Samia Memon, Anam Khaskheli, Kainat Loond and others told the media here on Monday that the recruitment had violated merit.

They informed that they applied for the posts of ASIs in 2019 after which their test and medical test were taken.

They claimed that they qualified the test but still they were not offered the jobs.

Memon apprised that she was on number 15 in the merit list but she was still not recruited.

They alleged that the police department was supposed to offer only one job to a family under the deceased quota but during the ongoing recruitment 2 members of a particular family had been given the jobs.

The protesting candidates demanded that the Sindh government should conduct an inquiry of the recruitment process and ensure renewed appointments on merit.