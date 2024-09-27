Female constable murder: Accused remanded in police custody on 4-day remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A local court on Friday handed over an accused, involved in the murder of a female police constable, to the police on a 4-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police presented the accused, Constable Farooq, before a judicial magistrate at the Cantt courts. The investigating officer submitted that the accused was involved in the murder of a female constable, Soman. He further stated that the physical custody of the accused was necessary for the recovery of the pistol and further investigation.

He requested the court to grant a 14-day physical remand of the accused for this purpose.

However, the court granted only a four-day physical remand of the accused and ordered his production upon the expiration of the remand period.

Harbanspura police had registered a murder case against Constable Farooq and others based on a complaint by the victim's brother. It was alleged that the accused shot and killed the female constable on September 24.