Female Constable Murder: Accused Remanded In Police Custody On 4-day Remand
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A local court on Friday handed over an accused, involved in the murder of a female police constable, to the police on a 4-day physical remand.
Earlier, the police presented the accused, Constable Farooq, before a judicial magistrate at the Cantt courts. The investigating officer submitted that the accused was involved in the murder of a female constable, Soman. He further stated that the physical custody of the accused was necessary for the recovery of the pistol and further investigation.
He requested the court to grant a 14-day physical remand of the accused for this purpose.
However, the court granted only a four-day physical remand of the accused and ordered his production upon the expiration of the remand period.
Harbanspura police had registered a murder case against Constable Farooq and others based on a complaint by the victim's brother. It was alleged that the accused shot and killed the female constable on September 24.
