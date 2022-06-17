Female cop, brother injured in acid attack

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :A female police constable and her brother suffered burn injuries in an acid attack by unidentified accused near Karachi Medical Center within the limits of Sachal police station on Friday.

According to police, a lady police constable Gulzara Mushtaq was going to duty with her brother Rizwan Mushtaq, two unidentified accused threw acid on them near Karachi Medical Center and fled from the scene.

Injured were shifted to civil hospital and investigations were initiated.