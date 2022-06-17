UrduPoint.com

Female Cop, Brother Injured In Acid Attack

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Female cop, brother injured in acid attack

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :A female police constable and her brother suffered burn injuries in an acid attack by unidentified accused near Karachi Medical Center within the limits of Sachal police station on Friday.

According to police, a lady police constable Gulzara Mushtaq was going to duty with her brother Rizwan Mushtaq, two unidentified accused threw acid on them near Karachi Medical Center and fled from the scene.

Injured were shifted to civil hospital and investigations were initiated.

Related Topics

Karachi Attack Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

17 minutes ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

24 minutes ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

32 minutes ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

1 hour ago
 vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

Vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.