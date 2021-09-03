UrduPoint.com

Female Doctors, Health Workers, Paramedic Staff Start Routine Duties In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Female doctors, health workers and paramedic staff have started their routine duties in Afghanistan.

According to the information on Friday, the lady healthcare workers were not only providing healthcare facilities to the females but also providing medical assistance to the males.

Earlier, the health sector witnessed shortage of medical practitioners and staff due to chaos by fleeing of former president Ashraf Ghani followed by Taliban entry to Kabul.

However, keeping in view the said situation, the Taliban spokesperson encouraged the healthcare workers particularly female to resume their duties.

The Health Department of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in a statement last Friday, advised all health employees including female to resume their routine duties in the respective health centres.

They would not face any hurdle in their duties, it further said.

