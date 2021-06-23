UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female Driver Dies After Car Turns Turtle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Female driver dies after car turns turtle

A middle-aged woman succumbed to injuries after her car turned turtle on account of over speeding,said a rescuers on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A middle-aged woman succumbed to injuries after her car turned turtle on account of over speeding,said a rescuers on Wednesday.

Incident was reported at Kot Addu road, near Pathan hotel.

The victim identified as Gul Afshan, 47, wife of Akhtar Abbas, resident of district Layyah.

She was dead already when rescuer of motorbike service reached out to her to take her body out from the car.

Victim's body was moved to city hospital. Search for the heirs was continued till filing of this report.

Related Topics

Dead Hotel Road Car Wife Kot Addu Women From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to M ..

17 minutes ago

MoHAP, EHS highlight Covid-19 UAE App updates at A ..

26 minutes ago

100 day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai: Cisco’s Te ..

41 minutes ago

Babar Azam out of top 10 in the latest Test rankin ..

44 minutes ago

Olympic doubt over Lemaitre, as Vicaut and Bosse a ..

5 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical products exports increased by 25.29 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.