Female driver dies after car turns turtle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A middle-aged woman succumbed to injuries after her car turned turtle on account of over speeding,said a rescuers on Wednesday.

Incident was reported at Kot Addu road, near Pathan hotel.

The victim identified as Gul Afshan, 47, wife of Akhtar Abbas, resident of district Layyah.

She was dead already when rescuer of motorbike service reached out to her to take her body out from the car.

Victim's body was moved to city hospital. Search for the heirs was continued till filing of this report.