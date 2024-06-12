Open Menu

Female Drug Dealer Arrested In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Female drug dealer arrested in Karachi

The police claimed to have arrested a notorious woman drug dealer on Wednesday along with her two accomplices in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested a notorious woman drug dealer on Wednesday along with her two accomplices in Karachi.

According to private news channel, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Arif Aziz stated that the police officials conducted a raid in Kala Kot area of the metropolis which resulting in the arrest of the female drug dealer and her associates involved in the crime.

During the operation, the police recovered a large cache of drug from the possession of the arrested culprits.

The SSP city disclosed that the arrested accused used to transport drugs from Balochistan to Karachi.

