Open Menu

Female Drug Dealer Held In DIKhan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Female drug dealer held in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Dera police during the operation against the narcotics arrested the female drug dealer and recovered 800 grams of hashish from her possession in the limits of Paharpur police station on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of District Dera Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

Paharpur Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur, ASP Ali Hamza along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari along with DSB staff and lady police, in a successful operation, arrested a woman involved in the business of norcatics.

The accused was identified as Siraj Bibi, wife of Ghulam Shabbir resident of Rangpur.

The police recovered 800 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Business Police Station Wife Rangpur Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

1 minute ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

16 minutes ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

3 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

4 hours ago
 First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

4 hours ago
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

5 hours ago
 Italy's gas reserves near 80%

Italy's gas reserves near 80%

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

14 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan