Female drug dealer held in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Dera police during the operation against the narcotics arrested the female drug dealer and recovered 800 grams of hashish from her possession in the limits of Paharpur police station on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of District Dera Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

Paharpur Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur, ASP Ali Hamza along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari along with DSB staff and lady police, in a successful operation, arrested a woman involved in the business of norcatics.

The accused was identified as Siraj Bibi, wife of Ghulam Shabbir resident of Rangpur.

The police recovered 800 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.