Female Drug Dealer Held In DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Dera police during the operation against the narcotics arrested the female drug dealer and recovered 800 grams of hashish from her possession in the limits of Paharpur police station on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of District Dera Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.
Paharpur Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur, ASP Ali Hamza along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari along with DSB staff and lady police, in a successful operation, arrested a woman involved in the business of norcatics.
The accused was identified as Siraj Bibi, wife of Ghulam Shabbir resident of Rangpur.
The police recovered 800 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.
The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres
Italy's gas reserves near 80%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA speaker condemns attack on convoy in Kurram1 minute ago
-
President strongly condemns firing incident in Kurram1 minute ago
-
ACE arrests Nikah Khawan for making fake marriage certificates1 minute ago
-
Female drug dealer held in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
Sindh Governor condemns firing incident in Kurrum1 minute ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Concrete steps being taken for hockey revival: PHF president11 minutes ago
-
Unidentified miscreants behind attack in Kurram: Dr. Saif31 minutes ago
-
CTP introduce modern driving simulator to train learners51 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts training workshop on Lexicography51 minutes ago
-
Elderly man killed over dacoity bid1 hour ago
-
FIA nabs suspect for blackmailing girl1 hour ago