Female drug dealer held with imported wine

Police arrested a female drug peddler and recovered imported wine from her possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested a female drug peddler and recovered imported wine from her possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, Pak Gate police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Arif Ijaz launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Shehla alias Shumaila during a raid at Bheti Saraey area.

The police have recovered 190 bottles of imported wine from her possession.

However, two other drug dealers Khalid Seen and Muhammad Yasin managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of darkness and narrow streets, police sources added.

The SHO, Arif Ijaz said that the arrested female and escaped drug dealers were involved in various cases of drug peddling. He said that case has been registered against them and raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals.