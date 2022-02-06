Female drug peddler arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :New Multan police have arrested a notorious female drug peddler and recovered liquor from her possession during a raid conducted here on Sunday.

According to police sources, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Zaheer Babar raided at a point at Hassanabad Colony and arrested a notorious female drug peddler Alia.

The police team recovered 40 litre local made liquor from her possession.

Case has been registered against her, police sources added.