Female Drug Peddler Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police on Monday arrested a female drug peddler and recovered narcotics from her possession.
Police spokesperson said that a police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Mohsin Shah, raided the drugs den of Javaria and recovered 1.
60 kilogram hashish from the accused.
The police spokesman said that the woman was member of inter-city racket of narcotics suppliers.
The police registered a case and launched investigation.
