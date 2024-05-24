Female Drug Peddler Arrested In Wah Cantt
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Friday arrested a female drug peddler on Friday for supplying drugs to educational institutions, seizing 2.36 kilograms narcotics from her possession.
According to Police, on a tip off, under the direct orders of CPO Rawalpindi, a dedicated police team launched a targeted operation against drug peddlers operating near educational institutions.
Their efforts led to the arrest of female drug peddler who was actively involved in supplying drugs to students.
During a thorough search, the police recovered 2.36 kilograms from her possession.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan leading world in community-based conservation of Markhor: Romina1 minute ago
-
BISP program aimed to financially empower under privileged: Rubina Khalid11 minutes ago
-
Home Minister assures late journalist Nasrullah Gadani's family of justice21 minutes ago
-
Buddha Purnima celebrated across globe, including Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
IFA's late night action; 6510 kg fake pickle, 155 kg tainted spices destroyed21 minutes ago
-
District emergency operation centre established in Sanghar amid heatwave threat21 minutes ago
-
PRCS DIKhan conducts training session21 minutes ago
-
KPCIP organised 'Local Community Consultation Workshop' in DIKhan31 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia supports Jordan’s Gaza relief efforts with vital aid shipment31 minutes ago
-
ANP delegation visits Iranian Consulate, condoles over Iranian President demise31 minutes ago
-
E-Scooters: Empowering women, transforming eco-friendly transportation in Islamabad31 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for killing wife,sister41 minutes ago