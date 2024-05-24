Female drug peddler arrested in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Friday arrested a female drug peddler on Friday for supplying drugs to educational institutions, seizing 2.36 kilograms narcotics from her possession.

According to Police, on a tip off, under the direct orders of CPO Rawalpindi, a dedicated police team launched a targeted operation against drug peddlers operating near educational institutions.

Their efforts led to the arrest of female drug peddler who was actively involved in supplying drugs to students.

During a thorough search, the police recovered 2.36 kilograms from her possession.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.

