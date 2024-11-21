Female drug peddler caught with 2kg hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) SHO Ghaziabad along with a police team conducted an operation against drug dealers in which a female drug dealer was arrested red-handed.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of SP Cantt Awais Shafiq, in which more than 2 kg of hashish was recovered from the accused Momina. The accused confessed to supplying drugs to different areas and a case has been registered in this regard.