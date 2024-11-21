Female Drug Peddler Caught With 2kg Hashish
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) SHO Ghaziabad along with a police team conducted an operation against drug dealers in which a female drug dealer was arrested red-handed.
The operation was carried out on the instructions of SP Cantt Awais Shafiq, in which more than 2 kg of hashish was recovered from the accused Momina. The accused confessed to supplying drugs to different areas and a case has been registered in this regard.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No NOC for housing societies near rivers: SMBR45 seconds ago
-
Distt admin targets illegal encroachments in ICT; 6 arrested and vehicles seized54 seconds ago
-
Meat processing training center inaugurated in AHI11 minutes ago
-
Maryam meets NDU delegation, briefs participants on Punjab development initiatives11 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns armed attack on passenger vehicles in Kurram11 minutes ago
-
Court initiates process to declare Gandapur as absconder11 minutes ago
-
Mobile-phone snatcher arrested11 minutes ago
-
Rangers seize NCP goods worth millions21 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on passenger vehicles in Kurram21 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar reviews process of ERRA, NDMA strategic merger21 minutes ago
-
Third Science Fair held at SBBU21 minutes ago
-
ECP strips Adil Bazai of NA membership over floor-crossing21 minutes ago