Female Drug Peddler Held
Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Sialkot police arrested a female drug peddler on Sunday.
According to a police spokesperson, the SHO Motra police, along with a team, detained a woman with narcotics.
Police also recovered 1,100 gram hashish from the accused. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.
