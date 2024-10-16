Open Menu

Female Drug-peddler Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Sialkot police have arrested a female drug-peddler.

According to a police spokesperson, the SHO City Daska police along with a team, detained a woman (Mussarat Bibi) with narcotics.

Police also recovered 2,500-gram hashish from the accused and sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

