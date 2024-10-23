Female drug-peddler held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The district police have arrested a female drug-peddler.

According to a police spokesperson, the SHO City Daska, along with a team, detained a woman, Bushra Bibi, with narcotics and recovered 2.120kg hashish from her.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.