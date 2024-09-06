Female Drug Peddler Held In Wah
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Friday arrested a female drug peddler and recovered hashish from her possession.
According to the police sources, acting on a tip, a police party raided the narcotics den of Rani Bibi and recovered 1.
40 kilograms of hashish from her possession.
Police registered a case against the nominated accused under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997 and launched further investigation.
APP/ajq/378
