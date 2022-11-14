UrduPoint.com

Female Drug Peddler Nabbed With 1.6kg Hashish

November 14, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a female drug peddler and seized 1.6kg hashish from her possession during a raid in the limits of Saddar police Jarranwala.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and nabbed a woman drug pusher, identified as Ashraf Bibi, and recovered contraband from her possession.

A case has been registered against her under the anti-narcotics act.

