Female Drug Peddler Sentenced 10 Years’ Imprisonment

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 09:05 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock sentenced a female narcotics trafficker to 10 years imprisonment on Monday female she was arrested on GT Road in February this year.

The convict Robina Bibi, a native of Mardan, was arrested under Section 9-C CNSA, 1997, in the limits of Attock Saddar Police Station.

The judge of the special CNS court pronounced the judgement after recording the statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

In light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict, a member of the inter-provincial racket of narcotics smugglers, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 0.125 million.

