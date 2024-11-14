Female Drug Peddler Sentenced 9 Years’ Imprisonment
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Thursday sentenced nine years imprisonment to a lady drug peddler, along with a fine of Rs 80,000.
According to the police spokesman, the convict, identified as Gull Naz, was arrested by Wah Saddar Police on January 20, 2024, with 1.56 kilograms of hashish while selling it near Malikabad area.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two died, one injured in an accident on motorway2 minutes ago
-
22 dead, 1,307 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Government committed to protect minorities rights: Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
Second International Conference on Sustainable Business begins2 minutes ago
-
Specialised training for private security guards begins2 minutes ago
-
Minister announces progress on medicine procurement, availability across hospitals3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,300 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed DC Zeeshan Abdullah takes charge in Lakki Marwat13 minutes ago
-
Work underway on 1787 projects with Rs. 87bn in south Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews activities under 'Clean Punjab' programme22 minutes ago
-
14 booked over burning trash22 minutes ago
-
Call for strong legislation, policy reforms to combat global warming22 minutes ago