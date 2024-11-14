Open Menu

Female Drug Peddler Sentenced 9 Years’ Imprisonment

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Female drug peddler sentenced 9 years’ imprisonment

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Thursday sentenced nine years imprisonment to a lady drug peddler, along with a fine of Rs 80,000.

According to the police spokesman, the convict, identified as Gull Naz, was arrested by Wah Saddar Police on January 20, 2024, with 1.56 kilograms of hashish while selling it near Malikabad area.

APP/ajq/378

