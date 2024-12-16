Female Drug Peddler Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A court has sentenced a female drug peddler to 14 years prison along with a fine of Rs 0.5 million on Monday in Taxila.
According to police sources, the convict identified as Beenish was arrested in May 2024, while selling narcotics near educational institutions in Wah Cantonment.
Beenish was taken into custody under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997, and her arrest marked a crucial breakthrough in the crackdown on intercity narcotics smuggling rackets.
The special court delivered the verdict after careful consideration of statements from witnesses and final arguments from both the prosecution and defense.
In a surprising turn of events, Beenish pleaded guilty to the charges, acknowledging her involvement in the narcotics smuggling racket.
The court's decision serves as a strong deterrent to those involved in the illicit trade, emphasizing the government's commitment to combating narcotics smuggling and ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens, particularly in areas surrounding educational institutions.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dialogue, imperative to end misconceptions, build positive image of country: Tarar1 minute ago
-
Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
SALU observed 16 December Black Day1 minute ago
-
Female drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison1 minute ago
-
Woman electrocuted11 minutes ago
-
Martyrs of APS defeated enemy with blood: Minister21 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on Polio teams in Karak and Bannu31 minutes ago
-
DC visits polio fix, transit points to review work of polio team31 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns attacks on anti-polio teams, orders immediate action31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-UK relations enter a new era: British envoy highlights deepening ties, shared vision31 minutes ago
-
Christmas preparations gains momentum in Sukkur41 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates polio campaign41 minutes ago