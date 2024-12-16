Open Menu

Female Drug Peddler Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Female drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A court has sentenced a female drug peddler to 14 years prison along with a fine of Rs 0.5 million on Monday in Taxila.

According to police sources, the convict identified as Beenish was arrested in May 2024, while selling narcotics near educational institutions in Wah Cantonment.

Beenish was taken into custody under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997, and her arrest marked a crucial breakthrough in the crackdown on intercity narcotics smuggling rackets.

The special court delivered the verdict after careful consideration of statements from witnesses and final arguments from both the prosecution and defense.

In a surprising turn of events, Beenish pleaded guilty to the charges, acknowledging her involvement in the narcotics smuggling racket.

The court's decision serves as a strong deterrent to those involved in the illicit trade, emphasizing the government's commitment to combating narcotics smuggling and ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens, particularly in areas surrounding educational institutions.

