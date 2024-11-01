Open Menu

Female Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years’ Imprisonment

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 09:57 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila was sentenced on Friday to 9 years ’imprisonment besides imposing a fine over a female narcotics peddler who was arrested by police while selling drugs at her den in the Mohabtabad area.

According to police sources, the convict Seerena Bibi was arrested under Section 9-C CNSA, 1997, on October 8, 2023, after the recovered of 2.60 kilograms of hashish from her possession.

The judge of the special CNS court pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides. In the light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict, a member of the intercity racket of narcotics sellers, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 80 thousand on her.

