Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Mansoorabad police claimed to have arrested two drug traffickers including a woman and recovered 50 kilograms (kg) charas and 25 kg opium from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Malik Pur Stop and nabbed a notorious drug pusher Imtiaz Khokhar resident of Gugera Bungalow Okara along with 37.

5 kg charas and 20 kg opium.

Similarly, in another raid the police arrested a female drug pusher Mehwish from Kashmir Bridge and recovered 12.5 kg charas and 5 kg opium from her possession.

The police locked both accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.