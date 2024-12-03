Female Drug Trafficker Among 2 Arrested, 50 Kg Charas, 25 Kg Opium Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 07:51 PM
Mansoorabad police claimed to have arrested two drug traffickers including a woman and recovered 50 kilograms (kg) charas and 25 kg opium from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Mansoorabad police claimed to have arrested two drug traffickers including a woman and recovered 50 kilograms (kg) charas and 25 kg opium from their possession.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Malik Pur Stop and nabbed a notorious drug pusher Imtiaz Khokhar resident of Gugera Bungalow Okara along with 37.
5 kg charas and 20 kg opium.
Similarly, in another raid the police arrested a female drug pusher Mehwish from Kashmir Bridge and recovered 12.5 kg charas and 5 kg opium from her possession.
The police locked both accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts
Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: ..
Career counseling session for shining stars held
Chairman CDA meets with investors to discuss open auction of hotel plots
No-confidence vote draws France into new political crisis
Solidarity, resourcefulness and cake fuel Georgia demos
Parthenon Marbles loom large as Greek PM holds talks in London
Dar stresses effective implementation of ECO trade agreement for regional prospe ..
NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on International Day of Persons with Disabili ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar winds up I ..
Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uch Sharif, condoles death of ex ..
Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat development projects reference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts27 seconds ago
-
Career counseling session for shining stars held32 seconds ago
-
Chairman CDA meets with investors to discuss open auction of hotel plots19 seconds ago
-
NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on International Day of Persons with Disabilities22 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uch Sharif, condoles death of ex-MNA22 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat development projects reference22 minutes ago
-
DC and RD Ombudsman jointly hold meeting to address grievances22 minutes ago
-
ISSI annual flagship dialogue on “Pakistan and the Evolving Global Order” begins22 minutes ago
-
One million youth to be trained in IT under Bano Qabil project: Hafiz Naeem22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan visits Sundas Foundation36 minutes ago
-
RMI hosts symposium ‘Future of Clinical Trials in Pakistan’36 minutes ago
-
AJK President assures Hurriyat leaders of continued support for Kashmiris' struggle36 minutes ago