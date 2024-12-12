Female drug trafficker arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Jhang Bazaar police arrested a female drug-trafficker and recovered charas from her.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that the police conducted a raid in Lateef Park No. 2 and arrested Ishrat Bibi red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 1.280 kilograms of charas from her possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.