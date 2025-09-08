Female drug trafficker arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Sahianwala police claimed on Monday to have arrested

a female drug trafficker and recovered narcotics from her

possession.

On a tip-off, SHO Sahianwala Tariq Mehmood along with

his team conducted a raid near Salarwala Phattak and

arrested a notorious drug pusher identified as Shamim

red-handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 2.2 kg heroin from her possession.

Further investigation was underway.