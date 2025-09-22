Open Menu

Female Drug Trafficker Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Female drug trafficker arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Satiana police claimed to have arrested a woman drug trafficker and recovered a large

quantity of narcotics in a targeted operation.

A police spokesman said on Monday that police team conducted a successful raid

and apprehended Zarina Bibi who had long been involved in drug peddling.

During operation, the police recovered 1.260 kg Hashish from her possession and locked

her behind the bars.

A case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation is

under progress, he added.

