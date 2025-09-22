Female Drug Trafficker Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Satiana police claimed to have arrested a woman drug trafficker and recovered a large
quantity of narcotics in a targeted operation.
A police spokesman said on Monday that police team conducted a successful raid
and apprehended Zarina Bibi who had long been involved in drug peddling.
During operation, the police recovered 1.260 kg Hashish from her possession and locked
her behind the bars.
A case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation is
under progress, he added.
