Female Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A local court in Rawalpindi has sentenced a female drug trafficker, Arzoo Yousuf, to 9 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 200,000. The convict was arrested in April 2025 by R.A. Bazaar Police and recovered 2.
2 kg of hashish from her possession.
The court's verdict was based on solid evidence and effective legal prosecution.
CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the investigative team for their performance, emphasizing that all possible measures are being taken to eradicate the menace of drugs.
