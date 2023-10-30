Female employee receives pension arrears on Dera Ombudsman’s orders

On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman Office Dera Ismail Khan, a retired female employee receives Rs738000 on account of pension arrears

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman Office Dera Ismail Khan, a retired female employee receives Rs738000 on account of pension arrears.

Spokesman of Dera Ombudsman Office in a press release said that a female complainant had lodged an application with the Federal Ombudsman's office, seeking help to get her pension arrears which accumulated on the account of increased and the amount had not been paid since 2005 by an office concerned, despite repeated requests.

Soon after receiving the application, he said, the Regional Incharge federal ombudsman office Dera Ismail Khan, Sang Marjan Mehsood, initiated an immediate inquiry and sought details of the case.

Finally the case was resolved and pension arrears amounting to Rs738000 were transferred into the complainant's bank account.

She expressed her gratitude to the Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, and the Regional Incharge, Sang Marjan Mehsud, saying that her pension arrears case had been pending for nearly 18 years and finally with the help of the Federal Ombudsman's office, she received the dues within about 30 days.

The Regional Office Incharge Sang Marjan Mehsood stated that the institution under the leadership of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi had always extended relief to masses by providing them inexpensive and speedy justice.

