Female Employees Facilitation Center Inaugurated At KPT

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Female Employees facilitation center was inaugurated at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Head Office on Monday.

KPT Chairman Nadir Mumtaz Warraich along with Member Advisory Council of Maritime Ministry Mehmood Molvi inaugurated the center, said a press release.

The center at KPT Building includes Baby Day Care Center, Ladies Common Room and prayer room.

