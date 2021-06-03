Female entrepreneurs must be incentivized: FWCCI

Female entrepreneurs should be incentivized for the immediate revival of their business operations as their businesses have been badly affected due to the COVID-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Female entrepreneurs should be incentivized for the immediate revival of their business operations as their businesses have been badly affected due to the COVID-19.

Mrs Tehmina Pasha, the President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI), said a financial bailout package to women lead businesses may be announced in the budget, adding that: " We have proposed interest free loans with nominal interest rates.

" She said that women lack necessary skills for taxation related matters, therefore, a simplified tax system may be devised for them which could facilitate and encourage them."She said a large number of girls were studying at university level. "These girls must be equipped withvocational training to become a productive part of the national economy", she added.