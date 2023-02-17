UrduPoint.com

Female Entrepreneurs Receive Green Loan Of Rs 0.5 Mln Each

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani here on Friday said that the first set of loans of five lakh rupees each was distributed among five female entrepreneurs.

Chief Secretary said this in an official statement to the media. He said the 'Plastic Free GB' campaign has been complemented with green loans of Rs 5 lakhs, Rs 10 lakhs, and Rs 15 lakhs to wholesalers of eco-friendly biodegradable and cloth bags.

He added, "Creating alternative businesses is a need of the hour." The CS informed, "Today the first set of loans of five lakh each is distributed among five female entrepreneurs who are excited to manufacture cloth bags immediately.

" "We are getting these social entrepreneurs connected with their prospective buyers and clients in GB," CS GB said.

He informed, "In the next few days, the loans of one million and 1.5 million loans will be distributed among all qualified entrepreneurs."He said, "We have followed a transparent process of selection for these green loans, and special preference will be given to female entrepreneurs."

