Female Entrepreneurs Receives 5 Lac Each

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Female entrepreneurs receives 5 Lac each

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Muhiudeen Wani here on Friday said that the first set of loans of five lac each was distributed among five female entrepreneurs.

Chief Secretary said this in an official statement to the media. He said the 'Plastic Free GB' campaign has been complemented with green loans of 5 lakhs, 10 lakhs and 15 lakhs to wholesalers of eco-friendly biodegradable and cloth bags.

He added, "Creating alternative businesses is a need of the hour." The CS informed, "Today the first set of loans of five lac each is distributed among five female entrepreneurs who are excited to manufacture cloth bags immediately.

" "We are getting these social entrepreneurs connected with their prospective buyers and clients in GB," CS GB said.

He informed, "In the next few days, the loans of one million and 1.5 million loans will be distributed among all qualified entrepreneurs."He said, "We have followed a transparent process of selection for these green loans, and special preference will be given to female entrepreneurs."

