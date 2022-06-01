Female friendly atmosphere to be created in business entities: FCCI Chief

Female friendly atmosphere will be created in private industrial, commercial and business entities enabling women workforce to play its productive role with their fullest potentialities towards the national economy, said Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Female friendly atmosphere will be created in private industrial, commercial and business entities enabling women workforce to play its productive role with their fullest potentialities towards the national economy, said Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a launching ceremony of the joint working group of the FCCI and Women Workers Alliance (WWA) here, he said, "Women are more than half of our population but their role in economic activities is quite negligible. He said that Faisalabad has become hub of national economy and new mega industrial estates are being developed here on scientific lines. He said that at least 65 industrial units with foreign collaboration are already working in M3 Industrial Estate while their number could jump to 150 during 2023-25. He said that the export related units are already providing necessary facilities to the workers in general and women in particular under different agreements, conventions and protocols. He said that FCCI is making efforts to convince industrialists to dole out these facilities voluntarily instead of taking it as a mandatory social compliance. He said that some major gender imbalances have been removed and women are now getting the same salary as enjoyed by the male workers. He said that export oriented are bound to provide separate toilets and washrooms for women workers but now industrialists are providing these facilities to facilitate their female workforce.

Atif Munir Sheikh said that he is convincing the entire industrial sector to extend these fundamental facilities to their female employees as their social corporate responsibility. He also mentioned the emerging field of IT and said that in the prevailing socio-economic scenario women could earn respectable livelihood by entering into the IT field while working from their homes. He said that FCCI is fully conscious of its responsibilities and organizing at least two awareness sessions per month on the topic of IT.

The President said that he had participated in the round table conference at WWA in Islamabad and is convinced by its objectives. "I am now trying my optimum best to enhance women participation in the national economy", he said and added that FCCI and WWA have formed a joint working group which would pinpoint the issues faced by women workforce and evolve a joint strategy to resolve the same.

Salman Khawaja and Muhammad Kamran also addressed the function while CEO Sadhaar gave detailed presentation about their project. Later Rashid Munir Senior Member of FCCI offered vote of thanks while President Atif Munir Sheikh presented FCCI shield to Salman Khawaja of WWA.