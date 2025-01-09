Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Kotwali police claimed to have busted a female gang by arresting its three active members and recovered looted jewelry and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that SHO Kotwali police station on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed three women including Naheed, Mumtaz Bibi and Sana who were wanted to the police in a number of cases.

The police recovered looted jewelry worth Rs 223,000, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.