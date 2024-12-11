Female Handball competition held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Female Intercollegiate handball competition was organised under the auspices of the Education board Sargodha held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education ground on Wednesday.

Teams from various women’s colleges across the district participated in the event.

Female handball team of Superior Girls College clinched first position,Reader College got second while team of government graduate girls college remained on third position.

Addressing the ceremony,the Director Sports Education board Roshan Zameer Kalro said these sports competitions provide an excellent platform for youth to showcase their talents.

“The sports competitions organized by the Sargodha Education board would not only enhance physical abilities of female players but also offer them opportunities to participate in national and international sports,” he added.

Later,the Director Sports Education board Roshan Zameer Kalro expressed gratitude to the Chairman Education board/Commissioner Jahazeb Awan and Secretary education board Abu Al Hassan, for hosting the competition and ensuring excellent arrangements.