Female Handball Competition Held:
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Female Intercollegiate handball competition was organised under the auspices of the Education board Sargodha held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education ground on Wednesday.
Teams from various women’s colleges across the district participated in the event.
Female handball team of Superior Girls College clinched first position,Reader College got second while team of government graduate girls college remained on third position.
Addressing the ceremony,the Director Sports Education board Roshan Zameer Kalro said these sports competitions provide an excellent platform for youth to showcase their talents.
“The sports competitions organized by the Sargodha Education board would not only enhance physical abilities of female players but also offer them opportunities to participate in national and international sports,” he added.
Later,the Director Sports Education board Roshan Zameer Kalro expressed gratitude to the Chairman Education board/Commissioner Jahazeb Awan and Secretary education board Abu Al Hassan, for hosting the competition and ensuring excellent arrangements.
Recent Stories
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CEO District Health Authority visits Primary Health Center Badiana57 seconds ago
-
400 kg dead buffalo meat recovered:1 minute ago
-
DIG Headquarters reviews recruitment, orders transparency1 minute ago
-
Data of teachers want to retire sought1 minute ago
-
Lahore police to play role in combating social crimes1 minute ago
-
SCO launches software Park at Bhimber AJK1 minute ago
-
Four killed, two injured in Zafarwal firing incident1 minute ago
-
UNDP Pakistan marks International Mountain Day in Chitral1 minute ago
-
Chinese companies will be given preferential facilities for investing in Punjab: CM11 minutes ago
-
Empower HER Digital Tech Summit empowers Pakistani women in technology11 minutes ago
-
Christians community of Battagram celebrates Christmas11 minutes ago
-
KP IGP for synchronized efforts to combat terrorism11 minutes ago