UrduPoint.com

Female Inspector Allegedly Killed By Her Husband

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Female Inspector allegedly killed by her husband

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A lady inspector and in-charge of women complaint cell of DIG, office Sukkur was allegedly killed by her husband in an accidental firing near Khairpur.

Later, she was shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur where she succumbed to her wounds.

Javed, husband of the deceased, told the police that two suspects had entered their house and fled after allegedly killing his wife. Later, he changed his statement and said while cleaning his pistol, a bullet hit Sub Inspector Zulaikha accidentally.

The Khairpur Police had taken him into custody, saying a post mortem report would determine the cause of the death.

Zulekha was the first woman SHO in Khairpur and posted at different police stations for the past few years.

Related Topics

Firing Police Wife Sukkur Khairpur Women Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

5 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

14 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

14 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

14 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.