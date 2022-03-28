UrduPoint.com

Female Job Fair Be Held On April 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Female job fair be held on April 1

The first ever female job fair would be arranged by TEVTA in Government Vocational Training Institute Peoples Colony No.1 Faisalabad on April 01, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The first ever female job fair would be arranged by TEVTA in Government Vocational Training Institute Peoples Colony No.1 Faisalabad on April 01, 2022.

Engineer Asim Munir, President TEVTA BOD for Faisalabad & Chiniot, said that this fair would provide an opportunity to the passed-out students of TEVTA institutes to get jobs according to their qualification and skills. He said that girls who have completed their diploma courses in computer information technology/electronics, dress designing and dress making, office management and fashion designing in addition to beautician, domestic tailoring, industrial stitching, embroidery, calligraphy, fabric printing and professional cooking etc could visit the fair along with their CVs.

He said that they could register themselves with the placement officer of their concerned institute. He further said that leading industrial and commercial organizations would set up their stalls and select the potential candidates for jobs in their relevant fields.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Visit Job Chiniot April Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Four Russian Museums in Top-10 of World's Most Pop ..

Four Russian Museums in Top-10 of World's Most Popular Art Museums in 2021 - Rep ..

9 minutes ago
 Ruble-Based Settlement for Russian Energy to Be Cl ..

Ruble-Based Settlement for Russian Energy to Be Clarified Soon - Russian Envoy t ..

9 minutes ago
 Biden Proposes $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election A ..

Biden Proposes $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US

9 minutes ago
 US Can Offer Europe 10% of Russian Gas Supplies at ..

US Can Offer Europe 10% of Russian Gas Supplies at Most - Russian Envoy to EU

9 minutes ago
 Guterres welcomes move for UN declaration to prote ..

Guterres welcomes move for UN declaration to protect civilians caught in urban c ..

21 minutes ago
 Four new corona cases reported in RWP

Four new corona cases reported in RWP

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>