Female journalists facing various problems due to deficiency of required facilities at workplaces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Female journalists were facing various problems in fulfillment of their professional duties due to deficiency of required facilities at their workplaces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Female journalists were facing various problems in fulfillment of their professional duties due to deficiency of required facilities at their workplaces.

Majority of the female journalists have complained that despite work load, their respective media organizations were reluctant to ensure provision of basic facilities which was prerequisite for making their job easier.

They claimed that despite working in every field of journalism but still there were proper facilities at most offices.

The female journalists have complained about limited maternity leaves, poor transport facility, late salaries and no job security in private media organizations.

They said that number of new comer female journalists was on the rise day by day but there was no mechanism to address their genuine issues.

Shabiha Naqvi, a senior journalist said that media industry was not have enough arrangements to promote a sense of safety for female journalists, considering their genuine issues being faced by them daily.

She said that one of the major issues non availability of transport facility and only few media offices provide this facility.

She said that media industry failed to "provide their female employees with transport to get to the locations where they need to report from, particularly when they need to work late.

Another female journalist said that only way to encourage working female journalists is to ensure their basic facilities at workplaces and address their genuine issues.

Senior representatives from private media houses have demanded to ensure safety of these basis issues to resolve it so that female journalist can work more properly.