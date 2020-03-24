UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female Journalists Facing Various Problems Due To Deficiency Of Required Facilities At Workplaces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:49 PM

Female journalists facing various problems due to deficiency of required facilities at workplaces

Female journalists were facing various problems in fulfillment of their professional duties due to deficiency of required facilities at their workplaces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Female journalists were facing various problems in fulfillment of their professional duties due to deficiency of required facilities at their workplaces.

Majority of the female journalists have complained that despite work load, their respective media organizations were reluctant to ensure provision of basic facilities which was prerequisite for making their job easier.

They claimed that despite working in every field of journalism but still there were proper facilities at most offices.

The female journalists have complained about limited maternity leaves, poor transport facility, late salaries and no job security in private media organizations.

They said that number of new comer female journalists was on the rise day by day but there was no mechanism to address their genuine issues.

Shabiha Naqvi, a senior journalist said that media industry was not have enough arrangements to promote a sense of safety for female journalists, considering their genuine issues being faced by them daily.

She said that one of the major issues non availability of transport facility and only few media offices provide this facility.

She said that media industry failed to "provide their female employees with transport to get to the locations where they need to report from, particularly when they need to work late.

Another female journalist said that only way to encourage working female journalists is to ensure their basic facilities at workplaces and address their genuine issues.

Senior representatives from private media houses have demanded to ensure safety of these basis issues to resolve it so that female journalist can work more properly.

Related Topics

Poor Job Media From Industry

Recent Stories

S. Korean stocks jump over 8 pct on expectations f ..

42 seconds ago

NBP branches continue services without any interru ..

43 seconds ago

The Top Midrange Smartphones to Consider this Seas ..

21 minutes ago

Philanthropists urged to extend donations for poor ..

1 minute ago

Thailand to declare emergency decree over COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

Sufi singer Iqbal Bahu remembered on his 8th death ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.